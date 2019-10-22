Two Iowa deputies save person's life by administering Narcan

Two Winneshiek County deputies acted quickly and were able to save someone's life after administering Narcan to them.

In a Facebook post, officials with the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Todd Schmitt and Deputy Chris Wuebker, both acted quickly when they were called to someone unconscious and not breathing from an opioid overdose.

"The deputies started CPR and administered Narcan saving the person's life," the Facebook post read.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office and deputies Schmitt and Wuebker are thanking the Iowa Narcotics Officers' Association for providing the training for them to recognize drug overdoses and how to administer Narcan to the victim.