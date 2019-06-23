Two Iowans die in Ohio plane crash

According to the Allen County Sheriff's Department in Ohio, two people died in a plane crash just outside Lima, Ohio Thursday. Family and friends tell TV6, the two people are from Bellevue, Iowa.

Family members confirmed to TV6, one of the victims is Tracey Hartnett. A friend also confirmed the other victim is Steve Niemann.

TV6 is told the two were flying out to prospective jobs, however, the flight path is unknown at this time.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

