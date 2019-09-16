Two Macomb residents arrested by McDonough County deputies, facing drug charges

Two Macomb residents are facing drug charges after being arrested by McDonough County deputies on Sunday.

The McDonough County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested 55-year-old Penny Kreps on a warrant after finding her in the 300 block of Wells Street in Bushnell. She was wanted for Possession of Methamphetamine

After speaking to several people in the area, police say they made contact with 56-year-old Timothy Lathrop and were given permission to search his vehicle. They found a meth pipe they suspected contained meth.

Lathrop admitted the pipe belonged to him and was arrested.

Lathrop was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine Under 5 Grams, and Possession of Methamphetamine Paraphernalia. He was released after posting 10 percent of his $5,000 bond.

Kreps was released on $5,000 bond.

