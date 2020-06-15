Two QC LGBT organizations react to Supreme Court ruling

Two local LGBT organizations are reacting to Monday’s Supreme Court decision. The ruling prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. TV6 spoke with Clock Inc. and QC Pride about reactions to the ruling and how they’re still celebrating pride month.

After the Trump administration revoked health protections for transgender people last week, Chase Norris, the Executive Director of Clock Inc., an LGBT+ community center, said Monday’s ruling was a relief.

“This was a huge win for the community and we’ve come a long way since ‘69 of Stonewall Riots and we have a long way to go but this was a huge...huge step forward,” he said.

The Rock Island nonprofit offers community support groups, counseling, training, and workshops. Norris said people who’ve attended those support groups have shared their own experiences of job discrimination.

“I’ve come across a lot of people who’ve come to some of the support groups for the trans individuals that have been denied jobs for that reason or they have a great phone interview and they move on to the the face to face and all of a sudden the position has been filled,” he said.

Norris also said they’re constantly growing their resource base and have a referral system with different organizations in the community.

“We started keeping a track of LGBT friendly, especially transgender, employers so that way if people ask we can give those, hey this is the different fields that we’ve come across that are pro-trans rights and equality and so we pass those on to those individuals,” he said.

QC Pride is another local nonprofit and its goal is to promote awareness and visibility to the LGBT+ community in the Quad Cities. The Youth Engagement Coordinator, Alex Dermody, also felt relief after the ruling. She said she’s familiar with that type of discrimination.

“I know a couple of places that I had applied to before that were not so accepting and I was turned down [from] at least two jobs for...just for being me,” she said.

June is Pride Month and QC Pride normally hosts an annual Unity Pride Week and Parade, however, many of their events went virtual this year. Although the celebration is different this year, Dermody says Pride is more than a physical celebration.

“It stands a testament to how much we've overcome and how far we have yet to go”, she said,“ The LGBT community is strong. We have endured so much over the years, and we have constantly persisted and much like any other thing we faced, we will persist through this”.

Dermody also said the most powerful thing you can do is to use your voice.

“If you feel strongly about your, your beliefs, and you are a disenfranchised minority who is being attacked, like the LGBT community is, vote,” she said.

QC Pride is hoping to host a Pride event in the fall and Clock Inc. is now accepting donations for a yard sale fundraiser in July.

