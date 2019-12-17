Two Quad Cities women competing for Miss America

Two Quad Cities women will be competing to be Miss America in Thursday’s competition.

This is the first time this will happen.

Miss Illinois is from East Moline and Miss Iowa is from Bettendorf.

Both Miss Illinois Ariel Beverly and Miss Iowa Emily Tinsman have careers in education.

They both said they want students across the country to have more access to education in the arts.

Beverly graduated from United Township High School where she said she was into music.

“It was something I dedicated so much time to,” she said. “It’s something where I really learned dedication, perseverance and time management”

Beverly then went to Illinois University to become an art teacher in Springfield.

“It’s about really utilizing their experiences, their cultures, their ideas and making work that helps them share their voice with the world,” Beverly said.

Miss Iowa Emily Tinsman graduated from Bettendorf High School.

“Being in that environment has really shaped who I am and where my passions lie today,” Tinsman said. “That is giving kids equal opportunities in the arts --- whether that is for funding, speaking to legislators, advocating not just statewide but nationwide.”

Tinsman also went to college at Drake University.

She said her grandma Maggie Tinsman’s platform inspired her to want to become Miss America.

“She was a Senator to Iowa for seventeen years. It was never really about her. It was about what can I do to better serve my state.”

Both Miss Iowa and Illinois said the Miss America platform would give them the opportunity to not only help kids locally, but across the country.

You can watch Beverly and Tinsman compete in the Miss America competition on TV6 from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday.