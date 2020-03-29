Two additional COVID-19 cases announced in Whiteside County

The Whiteside County Health Department has announced two additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Whiteside County.

The additional cases brings the total laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases to five in Whiteside County.

According to health officials, "one case is an individual in their 60s and the other is an individual in their 30s. The Whiteside County Health Department (WCHD) is working closely with the Illinois Department of Health (IDPH), the individual and healthcare providers to identify, quarantine and monitor contacts at risk for signs of illness."

The Whiteside County Health Department said, "due to limited testing recommendations from IDPH (to preserve personal protective equipment and minimize the exposure to the public and healthcare workers) and laboratory turnaround time, the number of actual COVID-19 cases in Whiteside County are likely higher than the number of laboratory confirmed cases being reported."

According to the Whiteside County Health Department, "We will continue to see additional cases in Whiteside County. To slow the spread of COVID-19, it is important for everyone to take steps to prevent exposure. Stay home and only leave your house for basic needs, including visiting the doctor or buying groceries, medicine, gasoline or similar supplies.

What The Public Can Do:

- STAY CALM:​ You are not alone in this, your community is here to support you. Talk to your friends and family and let them know if you are having concerns.

- STAY APART:​ Keep at least 6 feet away from others including while shopping. Avoid the lines by taking advantage of pick-up and delivery services for groceries and other goods.

- STAY PUT:​ Stay home, and only go out when essential (buying groceries, pick-up medicine, ect) or if you are experiencing a medical emergency and please try to call ahead."

IDPH has a COVID-19 hotline set up. You can reach them with general questions by dialing 1-800-889-3931 or by visiting the Illinois Coronavirus and CDC COVID-19 websites.

