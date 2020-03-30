Two additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Clinton County, both are self-isolating

Officials have announced two additional cases of COVID-19 in Clinton County.

Officials with the Clinton County Emergency Management made the announcement Monday morning.

"According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), both are in the age range from 41-60 and are self-isolating at home," officials said in the release.

"As cases are being identified in Clinton County, it continues to be important that we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority," Clinton County Public Health Manager, Michele Cullen said in the release.

Officials ask that if you feel you need healthcare, to call first.

"Approximately 80% of Iowans infected with COVID-19, will experience only a mild to moderate illness," officials said in the release. "Most mildly ill Iowans do not need to go to their healthcare provider or be tested to confirm they have COVID-19. Sick Iowans must stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house. Stay home and isolate from others in the house until:

- You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers) AND

- other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved) AND

- at least seven days have passed since your symptoms first appeared."

You can find the latest information on the Iowa Department of Public Health's website at this link.