Two additional deaths reported in Iowa, 56 positive cases announced

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 56 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 235 positive cases. There have been a total of 3,740 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, two Iowans with COVID-19 passed away last night, one elderly adult (81+ years) from Poweshiek County and one older adult (61-80 years) from Allamakee County. This brings the total COVID-19 deaths in Iowa to three.

According

to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 56 individuals include:

Benton County,

1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Black Hawk County,

2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Butler County,

1 older adult (61-80 years)

Cedar County,

1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Cerro Gordo

County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Clinton County,

1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Dallas County,

1 adult (18-40 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Dickinson County,

1 older adult (61-80 years)

Dubuque County,

2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Hardin County,

1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Harrison County,

1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

Henry County,

1 elderly adult (81+)

Iowa County,

1 adult (18-40 years)

Johnson County,

2 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Linn County,

3 adults (18-40 years), 7 older adults (61-80 years)

Mahaska County,

1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Monona County,

1 elderly adult (81+)

Marshall County,

1 adult (18-40 years)

Montgomery County,

1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County,

1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Page County,

1 older (61-80 years)

Polk County,

1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Tama County,

1 elderly adult (81+)

Washington County,

1 adult (18-40 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Webster County,

1 adult (18-40 years)

Winneshiek County,

1 adult (18-40 years)

Woodbury County,

1 older adult (61-80 years)

Wright County,

1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Gov. Kim Reynolds will provide an update today at a press conference at 2:30 p.m.