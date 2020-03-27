Two additional deaths reported in Iowa, 56 positive cases announced

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 56 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 235 positive cases. There have been a total of 3,740 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, two Iowans with COVID-19 passed away last night, one elderly adult (81+ years) from Poweshiek County and one older adult (61-80 years) from Allamakee County. This brings the total COVID-19 deaths in Iowa to three.
According
to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 56 individuals include:
Benton County,
1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Black Hawk County,
2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
Butler County,
1 older adult (61-80 years)
Cedar County,
1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Cerro Gordo
County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Clinton County,
1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Dallas County,
1 adult (18-40 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
Dickinson County,
1 older adult (61-80 years)
Dubuque County,
2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
Hardin County,
1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Harrison County,
1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
Henry County,
1 elderly adult (81+)
Iowa County,
1 adult (18-40 years)
Johnson County,
2 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
Linn County,
3 adults (18-40 years), 7 older adults (61-80 years)
Mahaska County,
1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Monona County,
1 elderly adult (81+)
Marshall County,
1 adult (18-40 years)
Montgomery County,
1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Muscatine County,
1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Page County,
1 older (61-80 years)
Polk County,
1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
Tama County,
1 elderly adult (81+)
Washington County,
1 adult (18-40 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
Webster County,
1 adult (18-40 years)
Winneshiek County,
1 adult (18-40 years)
Woodbury County,
1 older adult (61-80 years)
Wright County,
1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Gov. Kim Reynolds will provide an update today at a press conference at 2:30 p.m.