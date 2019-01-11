Two adults escape deadly fire that killed three children in New York

A fast-moving fire rips through a Herkimer home, killing three young boys.

Crews from several surrounding communities worked to battle the blaze that devoured a single family home around 6 a.m.

Two adults made it out of the house before it was consumed, but sadly, three young boys, a 1-year-old, a 6-year-old and a 7-year-old died in the fire.

The Herkimer fire chief says in his 32 years, he doesn't recall ever seeing a single-family home devoured by fire so quickly and with such force.

The adults say a smoke detector woke them but they were not able to get to the boys in the middle of the home.

The coroner was able to remove the body of the 1-year-old shortly after noon, but K9 dogs had to be brought in to help recover the bodies of the older boys.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

