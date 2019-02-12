Two adults, one child and one dog are okay after fire in Davenport

A family is okay after their home caught fire Monday in Davenport.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, fire crews were called to the 4100 block of Sante Fe Trail for a fire. Officials say the first company to arrive to the fire reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the mobile home.

City officials say two adults, one child and a dog were in the home but got out safely. The Red Cross of the Quad Cities is assisting the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office.