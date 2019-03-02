Two arrested after Kewanee Police find $24,000, cocaine, and cannabis during search warrant

According to Kewanee Police, two people were arrested Saturday morning after police found over $24,000, cocaine, and cannabis while executing a search warrant.

According to the Kewanee Police Department's post on Facebook, 26-year-old Jordan A. Hart is facing several charges including "manufacture or delivery of 15-100 grams of cocaine, the manufacture or delivery of 15-100 grams of cocaine within 500 feet of a park, possession of cocaine 15-100 grams, possession of a controlled substance, the manufacture or delivery of 100-500 grams of cannabis, possession of 100-500 grams of cannabis, and possession of drug paraphernalia."

65-year-old Betty L. Hart is charged with possession of a controlled substance and permitting an unlawful use of a building.

The early morning search was executed at 516 W. Prospect Street in Kewanee.

The department was assisted by the BlackHawk Area Task Force, the KPD Investigations Division, the KPD Patrol Division, and the Henry County Special Operations Squad.