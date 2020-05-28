Two arrested after cocaine, AK-47 found during Moline drug investigation

Two Iowa men were arrested Friday after police say they found cocaine, an AK-47, and more than $1,000 cash in a vehicle they were in.

It happened in the 1200 block of 15th Street where detectives with the Moline Police Department’s Special Investigations Group were conducting an operation related to an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Detectives located Eric Montelongo, 33, and Juan A. Lopez-Hernandez, 29, both of West Liberty, in a dark-colored 2014 Dodge Charger.

Police said in a media release the two men had arrived in the area to conduct a drug deal.

They were detained and found to have cocaine on them.

During a search of the Dodge Charger, police found more drugs, for a total of 41 grams of cocaine, an AK-47 rifle, and over $1,000 cash.

Montelongo and Lopez-Hernandez were arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, a Class X Felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison.

Both are being held at the Rock Island County Jail on a $100,000 bond each.

Police ask anyone with information on this investigation to contact the department’s Special Investigations Group at 309-524-2131, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500, or use the free mobile app P3 Tips.