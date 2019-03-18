Two arrested after police find 49 grams of cannabis in vehicle in Dubuque

Two people have been arrested after police say they found 49 grams of prepackaged cannabis in a vehicle.

On Sunday, March 17, a Jo Daviess County Deputy pulled over a vehicle for improper lane usage. Upon approaching the vehicle, officials say they could smell a strong odor of cannabis.

Officials say 24-year-old Saud a. Almummar, of Dubuque and 23-year-old Anthony D. Underwood, also of Dubuque, were detained while officials searched the vehicle.

While searching, officials say they found approximately 29 grams of prepackaged cannabis, a scale and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

Officials say both Almummar and Underwood were placed under arrest and were taken to the Jo Daviess County Jail. Both are being charged with Unlawful Delivery of Cannabis and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Almummar was also cited for Improper Lane Usage.

The incident remains under investigation.