Two arrested after police recover guns, drugs and $7k+ in cash in Galesburg

Two people have been arrested in Galesburg on drug and gun charges. According to police, they're both convicted felons.

Police say over the weekend they arrested 27-year-old Ben Norville and Emily Cahill.

Norville, according to police, was arrested after he was found in his vehicle in the 900 block of West Carl Sandburg Drive. Police say Norville had two guns, over two pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 900 grams of cannabis an over $7,000 in cash on him. He was taken to the Knox County Jail on weapon and drug charges.

Police say Cahill was found in the 100 block of Walnut Street and she is currently on supervised release from the Illinois Dept. of Corrections. Police say in her vehicle and on Cahill, they found a gun, ammunition, suspected cannabis and methamphetamine and scales. Cahill was arrested on weapon charges and remains int he Knox County Jail.

Officials say recovering guns and drugs is a primary focus of the police department along with arresting criminals who possess guns as they want to get the guns off the streets.

Anyone with information on these cases, or any other case, can contact the Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044.

You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword "Galesburg" and then your tip.