Two arrested following search warrant in Carroll County

Two people have been arrested following a search warrant being conducted in Carroll County.

Officials with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office said shortly after 11 p.m. they did a search warrant in the 300 block of Quincy Street in Savanna, Illinois on Sunday.

Two people were arrested as a result of the search warrant according to officials.

Deputies say 40-year-old Jeremy J. Malone was arrested and charged with violation of firearms owners identification card, aggravated assault to a peace officer and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The deputies also announced the arrest of 38-year-old Melinda A. Harman. She was arrested and charged with violation of the controlled substances act and violation of the methamphetamine control act.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Savanna Police Department, Jo Daviess and Carroll County Critical Incident Response Team and the Savanna Ambulance Association.