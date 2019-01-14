Two arrested in Jo Daviess County after police say woman hid fugitive from police

Two people were arrested and charged following an incident in Jo Daviess County over the weekend.

Officials say 41-year-old Andrea N. Preston, and 31-year-old Dustin D. Thompson, both of Stockton were both arrested on Saturday, Jan. 12.

Officials say the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office was informed that Thompson, who is wanted on arrest warrants, was located at Preston's home. Deputies say Preston told officials "several times" that Thompson was not at the home.

During a search warrant, Thompson was located and was taken into custody with the use of a K9 team. During the search, officials say Preston barricaded a doorway in an attempt to hide Thompson.

Thompson was taken to the hospital for treatment after receiving injuries from the K9 deployment.

Preston and Thompson were both arrested and taken to the Jo Daviess County Jail. There was a juvenile located in the residence, officials say that juvenile was taken to a family friend.

Preston is being charged with Felony Aiding/Concealing a Fugitive and Felony Obstructing Justice. Thompson is being charged with Resisting Arrest and Arrest Warrants.

The sheriff would like to remind the public that all subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This incident remains under investigation.