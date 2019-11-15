Two arrested in Rock Falls; one charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child

Two people have been arrested in Rock Falls and one of them is being charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Officials with the Rock Falls Police Department announced the arrest of 62-year-old James K. Sheley and 62-year-old Debra L. Sheley, both of Rock Falls. They were arrested on Whiteside County arrest warrants that were issued after an investigation by the Rock Falls Police Department.

Police say James is charged with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, and two counts of attempted criminal sexual assault. All felonies. Debra is charged with one count of endangering the life or health of a child.

Both were taken to the Rock Falls Police Department; Debra posted bond and was released with a future court date.

James did not post bond and was taken to the Whiteside County Jail.