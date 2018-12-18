Two arrested in connection with car burglaries in Henderson County

Two people have been arrested in connection with items being stolen from cars in Illinois.

Officials say 29-year-old Dustin Huss, of Dallas City, Illinois and 18-year-old Ashley White, of Oquawka, were arrested for burglary from motor vehicles. Officials say the items were over $300.

On Tuesday, Dec. 18, the Dallas City Police Department conducted a traffic stop at 12:30 a.m. Officials say during the traffic stop in Dallas City, multiple items were found that did not belong to White and Huss.

The Henderson County Deputy's office confirmed those items that were found were taken from cars that were broken into.

Officials say the Henderson County Sheriff's Office received numerous complaints from the Lomax residents on Sunday that cars were broken into and items were taken.

Both suspects were taken to the Henderson County Jail on felony no-bond charges and will be seen by a judge on Wednesday, Dec. 19 according to officials.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.