Two arrested in connection with drug trafficking organization between Seattle and Davenport

Two Davenport men were arrested Wednesday in connection with a drug trafficking organization between Seattle and Davenport.

Thanh Van Nguyen, 50, is charged with possession with intent to deliver MDMA, a Class B felony; possession with intent to deliver cocaine, a Class C felony; possession with intent to deliver marijuana, a Class D felony; and three counts of failure to affix drug tax stamp, also a Class D felony.

Thai Van Le, 27, is charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and failure to affix drug tax stamp.

Online jail records show Le posted $5,000 through a bail bond company and was released from the Scott County Jail Wednesday night. Nguyen was still in jail Thursday morning.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said in arrest affidavits that they have been conducting an ongoing narcotics investigation involving an Asian drug trafficking organization between Seattle and Davenport for the last several months.

Nguyen was the main source of the supply according to the arrest affidavits.

According to the affidavits:

Nguyen conspired with three or more people by dropping them off at an Amtrack station in Seattle with suitcases containing marijuana He was later seen picking them up from an Amtrak station in Chicago and smuggled the suitcase back to residences in the 3200 block of Heatherton Drive and the 900 block of West 17th Street in Davenport.

On Wednesday, a search warrant was executed at the residence of Nguyen and Le on West 17th Street. Deputies found approximately six hard-sided suitcases containing nearly 30 pounds of marijuana.

Deputies also located approximately 47.9 grams of powder cocaine and 42.5 grams of suspected MDMA in a suitcase.

An additional search warrant was executed at an apartment on Heatherton Drive where both men have been seen coming and going. During the search, deputies found more than $200,000 in cash.

Le told deputies he has obtained up to 20 pounds of marijuana at a time from Nguyen and recently sold 16 pounds for $34,000.

He further said Nguyen has provided him with MDMA and cocaine in the past.

During a search in Le's bedroom, approximately 285 grams of marijuana along with an undetermined amount of U.S. Currency, according to the affidavit.

Bettendorf and Davenport police departments assisted during the search of the homes, Sheriff Tim Lane said Thursday.