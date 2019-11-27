Two arrested in robbery at Papa Murphy's in Clinton; police searching for third suspect

Police have arrested two people and are looking for a third in connection with a robbery at Papa Murphy's in Clinton in November.

Police say on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 7:58 p.m., officers with the Clinton Police Department responded to a robbery at the Papa Murphy's at 1330 2nd St. N. Suite B.

After investigating, police arrested two people for 2nd Degree Robbery, a class C felony: 20-year-old Christopher Allan Otten and 19-year-old Keegan Fay Dickau, both from Clinton.

Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for a third person: 19-year-old Aaron Triston Davis of Clinton.