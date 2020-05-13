Two arrested on weapons, drug charges in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two men were arrested Tuesday in Moline on weapons and drug-related charges.
Around 5 p.m., detectives with Moline Police Department’s Special Investigations Group observed Alonzo Robert Cole, a 22, of Rock Island, and Thomas Erving Elijah-Hughes, 20, of East Moline in the west alley of the 1200 block of 15th Street.
Detectives attempted to make contact with the men, who were in a Chevrolet Malibu, as part of an ongoing investigation.
Elijah-Hughes, the driver, attempted to leave the area and struck a police vehicle in the process.
The vehicle was disabled by detectives while Cole attempted to leave on foot.
During a short foot chase with Cole, he was observed discarding a Glock 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen out of Davenport.
Cole was taken into custody a short time later.
Detectives recovered a Springfield 9mm handgun next to Elijah-Hughes.
A search of the vehicle turned up approximately two-and-a-half pounds of cannabis and more than $7,000 cash.
Cole and Elijah-Hughes were transported to Rock Island County Jail.
Both have been charged with armed violence and possession with intent to deliver cannabis over 500 grams. Bond was set at $100,000 cash-only.
The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.