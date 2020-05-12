Two charged after 30+ vehicles are damaged in Burlington

Two men have been arrested in Burlington after police say over $10,000 worth of damage was done to vehicles in the city.

Police say on Sunday, April 19, the department received multiple reports of damage to vehicles parked in the south hill area of Burlington.

Responding officers found over 30 vehicles that had been damaged. Police say the cost of the damage was over $10,000.

Officials with the department's Criminal Investigation Division began investigation and on Tuesday, May 12, they made two arrests in connection with the incident.

Police say 20-year-old Jeremy Lee Hand and 18-year-old Xavier Zane Sourwine were arrested and charged with 1st-degree criminal mischief. Both men are from West Burlington.

Hand and Sourwine are both being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on $25,000 bond pending court appearances.