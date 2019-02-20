Two charged after police respond to "large fight" in Davenport

Police say a man and woman have been charged with Disorderly Conduct by Fighting after an incident on Sunday in Davenport.

On Sunday, Feb. 17, around 1:30 a.m., Davenport police officers were in the 300 block of Harrison monitoring a bar closing. Police say during this time they saw 10 - 15 people "actively fighting" in the street.

Police say the refused to listen to commands to break up the fight, so police sprayed pepper spray. The group split up and people ran in different directions.

Some ran into a parking lot, according to police, and during this time another fight broke out in the parking lot. Police say more pepper spray was sprayed towards the crowd.

No injuries were reported, however, the fire department and Medic were called to treat those on scene with exposure.

Police say 28-year-old Gary Quick and 26-year-old Samantha Berry, were both arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct by Fighting.

The Scott County Sheriff's Department and Bettendorf police helped assist. Davenport police say this is due to another, separate incident that happened early Sunday morning.