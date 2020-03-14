Two charged on armed violence and drug charges in Knox County

Two 18-year-old's have been arrested after an investigation into the illegal sales and trafficking cannabis and controlled substance.

Officials with the Galesburg Police Department say 18-year-old Mitchell Swing, and 18-year-old Cade W. Nuss, both of Knoxville, Illinois, were arrested as a result of the investigation.

Police say after receiving numerous complaints of suspected drug activity the investigation began which resulted in a search warrant at a home in Knoxville.

On Wednesday, March 12 just before 4 p.m., police teamed up with the Knox County Sheriff's Department and Knoxville Police Department and executed the search warrant.

As a result, police say they found approximately seven pounds of cannabis, 100 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, two guns and an undisclosed amount of money.

Swing is being charged with armed violence, manufacture/delivery cannabis, unlawful cannabis trafficking, unlawful possession cannabis. A Knox County warrant was issued Thursday, in the amount of $500,000.

Nuss is being charged with armed violence, unlawful possession cannabis. A Knox County warrant was issued on Thursday in the amount of $100,000.

Police say a mugshot is not available for Nuss.