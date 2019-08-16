Two confirmed cases of Legionnaires' Disease linked to Illinois hotel

Two confirmed cases of Legionnaires' Disease have been linked to a hotel in in Schaumburg, Ill.

(MGN)

The Illinois Department of Public Health recently linked the cases to the AmericInn by Wyndham Hotel and is currently investigating the cluster with the Cook County Department of Public Health.

Both confirmed cases reported use of water in their guest rooms, the hot tub and pool during hotel stays in July and August 2019. Health investigators checked the hotel out on August 15, and the AmericInn voluntary closed its hot tub and pool during the investigation. Both will remain closed until the investigation is complete.

The hotel hasn't reported any employee illnesses. It's sending notifications to all guests that stayed from June 13 to present, instructing them to contact the Cook County Department of Public Health if they have been or are ill with respiratory symptoms.

Legionnaires' disease is a serious lung infection that people can get by breathing in small droplets of water containing Legionella bacteria.

Officials say it is not transmitted person-to-person. Outbreaks are most commonly associated with buildings or structures that have complex water systems, like hotels, hospitals, long-term care facilities, and cruise ships.

People at increased risk of Legionnaire's disease are those 50 years of age or older, or those who have certain risk factors, such as being a current or former smoker, having a chronic disease or having a weakened immune system.

In 2018, Illinois reported 510 cases of Legionnaires' disease statewide, with 242 confirmed to date in 2019.

