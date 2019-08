Two women from Hannibal, Missouri died in a boat crash on the Mississippi River over the weekend.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the pontoon boat they were on hit a tow rope Saturday causing the motor to fail.

The current of the river pushed the pontoon boat into a barge.

49-year-old Kimberly Jameson died on the scene Saturday. The body of 42-year-old Barbara Ann Young was recovered Sunday.