Two dead after shooting in Preemption identified Thursday

Mercer County Coroner Greg Larson on Thursday released the names of two people fatally shot in Preemption.

Myra Long, 62, and Richard Reams, 65, were pronounced dead at the scene after Mercer County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call Wednesday afternoon.

No other information has been released as of Thursday afternoon, but the sheriff’s office said there is no known evidence of an ongoing public safety risk at this time.

The sheriff’s office said it was assisted at the scene by Aledo Police, Viola Police, Sherrard Fire, AMT Ambulance, and the Illinois State Police crime scene services.

