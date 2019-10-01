Two dead after vehicle crashes, catches fire in Rock Island County

Two people have died after the car they were in caught fire after a crash in Rock Island County. Officials say the accident was in the 10700 block of Turkey Hollow Road.

Officials with the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on Monday around 11 p.m.

Preliminary investigation shows the driver was heading southbound when they lost control on a slight curve, entered a ditch and then hit a culvert. This caused the vehicle to become airborne and flip over. The vehicle then caught fire.

Upon arrival, deputies found the vehicle on fire and after extinguishing the fire they located two peope inside the car. The two were pronounced dead at the scene according to the Rock Island County Coroner.

The crash remains under investigation. The names of those involved are not being released at this time.