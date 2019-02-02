Two dead, officials searching for third after morning fire in Milan

Two people are dead and a third person is being searched for after a fire in Milan, Illinois.

Rock Island County Sheriff Bustos tells TV6 the fire was at the Airview Mobile Home Park. Officials say two people have died and they are searching for a third person.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Officials tell TV6 they will be sending out a press release later this morning.

TV6 has a crew headed to the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available.