Two dead, one injured after crash in Whiteside County

Two people were pronounced dead and a third injured following a crash in Whiteside County Saturday night.

Deputies with the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office responded to Route 84 North of Fulton for a report of a single vehicle crash at about 7:54 p.m.

The crash occurred on Route 84 North, approximately a quarter of a mile north of 10th Ave.

Officials said 50-year-old Robert Robinson of Savanna was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram, when he lost control, skidding into a ditch and striking a tree.

Robinson and a passenger, 56-year-old Paul Yarolem of Savanna, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Whiteside County Coroner, Joe McDonald, according to officials.

A third passenger was taken to Mercy Hospital in Clinton, IA for treatment of their injuries.

Whiteside County Deputies were assisted at the scene by Fulton Police, Fire, and EMS.

The crash is under investigation.