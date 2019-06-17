Two displaced after fire in Cameron, Illinois

Two residents have been displaced following a fire in Cameron, Illinois on Sunday.

Officials tell TV6 they responded to a house fire in rural Cameron when crews found a kitchen fire.

The fire was quickly brought under control in a short time and was put out. Officials say there was no extension to any parts of the home.

The residents that were displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross at this time.

The Central Warren Fire Protection District was assisted by the Monmouth Fire Department, Alexis Fire Protection District, Abingdon Fire Protection District, Roseville Fire Protection District, Galesburg High Ambulance Service and the Warren County Sheriff's Department.