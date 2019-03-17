Two dogs left for dead in crate near flood waters rescued by Iowa organization

Left for dead near encroaching flood waters, two little dogs are safe thanks to an Iowa Conservation Officer.

According to a Facebook post by AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport in DeSoto, Iowa, the officer found the two dogs locked in a wire crate near Puckerbrush Road.

“Who does this?” the Facebook post read. “It was expected to flood within the hour. It’s in the middle of nowhere.”

In the post, the pet rescue said the flooding was expected within the hour. The dogs are now safe at the rescue and it says it will be investigating.

