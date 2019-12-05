Two drivers hit while trying to use jumper cables on car in Davenport

Police released more information on a multi-vehicle crash that happened in Davenport on Wednesday.

Police released more information on a multi-vehicle crash that happened in Davenport on Wednesday. It happened on West 53rd Street near Vine just after midnight. (KWQC)

Police say two cars had hazard lights on and were stopped on the road while the drivers used jumper cables. During this time, a third driver hit them from behind.

Both drivers were in front of their cars and police say they were stuck from the impact of the crash.

They were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The third driver that hit them was cited for failure to maint control of a vehicle.