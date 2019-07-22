Two drowning victims discovered at Davenport home

Police and other first responders were on the scene Monday evening of two drownings at a residence in the Village of East Davenport.

The drownings occurred in the 11-hundred block of Jersey Ridge Road at a home which according to online records is approximately 4,000 square feet.

Davenport Police say they responded at 8:53 p.m. to a report of someone finding two deceased adult males in a pool.

