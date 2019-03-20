Two employees suspended after making children stand naked in a classroom closet

Two employees have been suspended from a head start pre-school program after a student says a teacher made him stand in a closet naked.

It happened in a metropolitan St. Louis classroom run by Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

The 26-year-old teacher admitted to the punishment. Her 41-year-old assistant is also under investigation for not stopping it from happening.

Authorities believe at least four children were forced to stand naked in the closet for up to 10 minutes at a time.

Police responded within two hours of the boy's mother reporting to them what he told her.

Police do not believe the children were physically or sexually abused.

Head Start is a federally funded program for children under 5 years old from low-income families.