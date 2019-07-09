Two historic buildings in Davenport receiving state grants for rehabilitation

Two historic buildings in Davenport received state historic tax credit to rehabilitate and become apartment buildings.

Every year the State of Iowa awards historic buildings tax credits to help preserve the states history.

This year the state is granting 29 million dollars to eight building projects.

And two of the buildings that made the list are located in Davenport on Brady Street.

Hibernian Hall and the First National Bank building received a total of $750,000 from the state to rehabilitate.

"It allows these buildings to continue. It would be very difficult to take this building down and put something new in its place," said Davenport Third Alderman Marion Meginnis.

"It would be much more expensive than rehabbing the building. So it is very important that we maintain our older buildings and put them to good use. That's what historic state tax credits help people do."

Hibernian Hall and First National Bank are a part of many other buildings in Davenport that have earned historic tax credit from the state over time.