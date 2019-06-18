Two homes damaged by gunfire after shots fired call Monday in Davenport

Police are investigating after a shots fired incident that happened Monday afternoon in Davenport.

Police say they were called to the area of 14th Street and Iowa Street just before 1 p.m. for a report of shots being fired. Police say preliminary information showed two groups were arguing before the shots were fired.

Responding officers searched the area and located casings in the 300 block of East 15th Street in the south alley. They also found casings near the intersection of Kirkwood and Iowa Street. Additionally, a home in the 300 block of East 13th and a house in the 300 block of Kirkwood Boulevard were damaged by gunfire.

Police say no injuries have been reported.

Detectives are following up on the incident and that no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.

