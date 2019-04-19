Two hopping Easter egg hunts get underway Friday

If you're looking to get started on the Easter celebrations a bit early, you're in luck. The Easter bunny is making his first stop ever at Altitude Trampoline Park for a few unique Easter egg hunts this Friday.

As these two hunts get underway, kids can bounce around alongside the Easter bunny on over 30,000 square feet of indoor trampolines and other attractions. This is an ideal way for to kids to have some active fun and burn off all the Easter candy they'll be eating in the weekend ahead.

Every good Easter egg hunt includes the ever-elusive and desired, golden egg, and this one is no different. Sometimes those golden eggs contain money, sometimes it's special candy but here, this time, the prize is even bigger. Hidden and nestled within the expansive trampoline park, family four pack and hourly passes are buried within these golden eggs.

Altitude is celebrating with two Easter egg hunts on Friday, April 19th.

The first begins at 10:00 a.m. and the second begins at 6:30 p.m.

