Two hospitalized after Jo Daviess County ATV crash Saturday night

Two people were hospitalized following an ATV crash Saturday night in rural Warren.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the Jo Daviess County dispatch center received a report of an ATV/UTV rollover crash with injuries on North Bellevue Street just to the northeast of South Holland Road in rural Warren, Illinois.

Deputies said Richard A. Kent, 28, Warren, was driving a red four-seater 2020 Can-Am ATV southbound on North Bellevue Street.

The front-seat passenger in the ATV was identified as Kristin R. Gierhart, 24, of Warren, and Nicole A. Deyo, 30, of Apple River, and Travis E. Near, 23, of Warren, were in the rear passenger seats, according to deputies.

Deputies said Kent was following another ATV when he encountered a sharp curve on the gravel roadway. While attempting to negotiate the curve, Kent lost control of the ATV and left the roadway to the south.

The ATV traveled approximately 30 yards into a crop field and rolled over on to its top.

Deyo was transported from the scene to Darlington WI hospital by Warren ambulance. Near was airlifted to Mercy Health Riverside Hospital in Rockford by REACT helicopter.

Kent and Gierhart refused medical treatment at the scene.

Kent was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an ATV/UTV on roadway and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

The crash remains under investigation.