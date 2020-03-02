Two injured in Sunday night shooting in Burlington

Two people were injured in a shooting Sunday night in Burlington, police said Monday.

Burlington police responded just after 10 p.m. to the 2300 block of Washington Street for a report of multiple shots being fired.

Officers found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to Great River Medical Center in West Burlington. The injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, police said in a media release.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8375 or the Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.

