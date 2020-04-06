Two injured in head-on crash in Jo Daviess County

Two people were injured in a head-on crash Sunday night in Jo Daviess County.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on South Massbach Road approximately 3/4 mile west of South Elmoville Road in rural Stockton, the Jo Daviess Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies learned a 2005 Ford Mustang driven by Avery Goswick, 20, of Stockton was westbound on South Massbach Road and a 2003 Chevy Silverado pickup truck driven by Brady Groezinger, 26, of Hanover, was eastbound when the two vehicles collided, according to the sheriff’s office.

Groezinger was transported to Freeport Memorial Hospital and Goswick was flown from the scene to OSF Medical Center in Rockford, Illinois, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation. No other information was released.