Two injured in single-vehicle rollover accident in Galena

Two male juveniles were injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident in rural Galena, Ill. on Saturday.

According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's office, first responders were dispatched at 8:36 p.m. to North Council Hill Road, approximately three-quarters of a mile south of West Rocky Road.

After arriving to the scene, Sheriff's Deputies learned that a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound on North Council Hill Road by a male juvenile, when he encountered icy road conditions and lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle crossed over the center-line, entered the ditch, struck a utility pole, struck a tree, went through a barbed wire fence, and rolled over, before landing upright in a pasture.

The juvenile driver and juvenile passenger, both of Galena, were transported to a hospital for treatment.

The driver was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff Dept. was assisted by Galena Fire Dept., Galena Ambulance, and Jo Carroll Energy.