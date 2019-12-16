Two juveniles are in custody after police say officers caught them stealing from vehicles

Davenport Police say just before 1 a.m. Monday December 16th officers responded to the area of 900 Cimarron Drive for reports of two male subjects burglarizing vehicles.

Officers arriving in the area were able to locate and detain two male juveniles.

After further investigation, officers determined the detained juveniles attempted to enter several vehicles. They did get inside at least 4 unlocked vehicles where police say they stole several items.

Some stolen items have been recovered.

Officers are following up on the incident.

Both juveniles (male, 15 of Davenport) were charged with:

• 2 counts Burglary 3rd Degree

• 5 counts Attempted Burglary 3rd Degree

Both juveniles were turned over to the Scott County Court/Juvenile Detention Center. No further information is available at this time.

