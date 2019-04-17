Two juveniles arrested after morning incident involving stolen vehicle in Davenport

Two teens have been arrested following a stolen-vehicle incident in Davenport Tuesday morning.

Police say just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, police were called to the area of Locust and Fairmount in reference to a stolen vehicle. Police say they worked with the vehicle's owner to locate and track the vehicle in the 2400 block of Myrtle Street.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and saw two people running from the vehicle. After a short pursuit, police say two male juveniles were apprehended.

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with 1st-degree Theft and Interference with Official Acts and a 17-year-old was charged with two counts of Assault on a Police Officer, 1st-degree Theft and Interference with Official Acts.

Both were turned over to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Davenport police say in a release they have responded to several reports of stolen vehicles this week.

Investigators are following up with these incidents to determine if any of them are connected.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola".