Two juveniles charged with trafficking stolen weapons in Davenport

Police are investigating after a report of an attempted robbery in the 1600 block of Washington Street.

Police say on Thursday, just before 11:45 p.m., they were called to Washington in regards to a business that was being robbed. Officials say the report stated an employee was held at gunpoint.

The investigation showed there was a disturbance that involved several people fighting. During the fight, one person fired one shot into the air, which dispersed the fight. One person left the area, ran into a business, jumped the counter and attempted to hide. The business employees initially believed it was a robbery.

Police say four juveniles were taken into custody and one gun was recovered at the scene.

There were no reports of injuries or damages.

A 17-year-old was arrested and is charged with Trafficking Stolen Weapons used in a crime, Interference and 5th-degree Theft.

A 16-year-old is charged with Reckless Use of a Firearm, Trafficking in Stolen Weapons Used in a Crime, Interference with a Firearm and 5th-degree Theft.

Officials say two additional juveniles were detained.

A 15-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center for a warrant out of Rock Island. Another 15-year-old was determined to be a runaway and was returned to the holding facility.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola."