Two juveniles taken to hospital after accident in Jo Daviess County

Two juveniles were sent to the hospital over the weekend in Jo Daviess County following a snow-related crash.

Officials were called to IL 78, south of Oak Knoll Road, rural Stockton, for a crash just before 1:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers say a blue 2007 Chevy Impala was heading southbound on IL RT 78 South prior to the crash. Officials say the conditions on the road were partially snow covered.

Officials say the driver, a juvenile, lost control of the car while traveling. The car then skidded off the roadway to the east and hit a tree.

The driver and a juvenile passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.