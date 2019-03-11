Two juveniles taken to hospital in crash near Galena

Two juveniles had to be taken to the hospital with injuries following a one-car crash on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office, a female juvenile was driving westbound on Highway 20 near Imbus Rd. when she lost control of the car in icy conditions. The car slipped off the road and rolled.

The driver and a male juvenile were both take to a hospital in Galena for treatment of injuries. No word on their condition and the crash is still being investigated.