Two killed, four others injured in two-vehicle crash on I-80 near Joslin

Two people were killed and four others were injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash near Joslin.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 88 westbound, the Illinois State Police said in a media release.

According to state police, the preliminary investigation indicates that a 2006 Black Jeep Liberty was driving eastbound on I-88 when, for an unknown reason, it veered off the roadway, traveled through the center median and overturned.

The jeep struck a westbound 2017 White Ford Edge head-on and came to a rest on its roof in the westbound lanes of traffic, according to state police.

The Ford came to a stop facing eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic.

The driver of the Jeep, Songolo Lolonga, 38, of Rock Island, and passenger Wilonja M. Mashimango, 27, also of Rock Island, were killed in the crash.

Two other passengers, Isaya M. Abwe, 22, Babocha E. Mmelwa, 42, both of Rock Island, were transported to an area hospital for serious injuries, according to state police.

The driver of the Ford, Duane L. Thomas, 69, of Winfield, Ill., and his passenger, Marcia A. Thomas, 67, also of Winfield, were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.