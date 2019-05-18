Two killed, two more injured in southwest Cedar Rapids shooting

Two people were killed and two injured on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids early Saturday morning, authorities said.

At around 1:20 a.m., Cedar Rapids Police officers responded to a calls about a shooting in the parking lot of Iowa Smoke Shop located at 70 Kirkwood Court SW.

They arrived at the scene and discovered three victims, all of which sustained life-threatening injuries. Two of those victims have since been pronounced dead. Another, separate victim arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle, This person also has life-threatening injuries.

Authorities currently believe that the victims of the shooting were in a vehicle in the parking lot at the store. An individual approached the vehicle and fired multiple shots.

This is an ongoing investigation, with more details released when available. Officers do not think that this shooting was related to the earlier shooting on the southeast side.

To the view original article, click

here .